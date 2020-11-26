Shimla: In a tragic incident, a man was burnt alive when a major fire broke out in a house in Dhar Tarpunu at Theog in Shimla district.

The fire is said to have occurred at around 4.30 am in a house belonging to Bansi Lal Verma and Ramesh Verma, razing it to the ground.

Ramesh (48) got trapped in the room and was burnt alive as he could not escape the fire.

The local people along with the fire brigade and police, brought the fire under control.

The fire completely damaged the 18-room house; however, the loss of property is yet to be ascertained.