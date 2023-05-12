The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a ban on the deputation of teachers in schools, citing a need to ensure that teachers are not diverted away from their primary responsibility of educating students. The decision comes as the government gears up to send back 400 teachers who have been on deputation to schools for several years.

According to Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has made it clear that teachers should not be sent on deputation to schools. The move is aimed at addressing the acute shortage of teachers in many government schools across the state.

Instead of teaching students, the 400 deputed teachers have been serving in schools adjacent to district headquarters, including the Directorate of Education, Deputy Director’s Office, and DIET. Some teachers have been engaged in clerical work in offices instead of teaching.

Despite previous administrations having talked about sending these teachers back to classrooms, nothing has been done in this regard. Now, the current government is taking strict action to rectify the situation. The 400 teachers will be sent to schools in remote and inaccessible areas that are facing a shortage of vacant posts.

The move is being seen as a positive step towards improving the quality of education in the state and ensuring that teachers are deployed where they are needed the most. The state government’s focus on system change instead of power change is being lauded by many, as the government takes decisive action to address the challenges facing the education sector in Himachal Pradesh.