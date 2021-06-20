Ladakh: A Day after the threat posted on social media regarding Shri Amarnath Yatra, Ladakh member of parliament Jamyang Tsering Namgyal has suggested opening another route via Ladakh union territory for the holy cave.

Jamyang suggested to open Shri Amarnath Yatra from Manali- Shinku La – Zanskar-Kargil-Dras or Manali-Leh-Kargil-Dras route.

श्री अमरनाथ यात्रा मनाली-लेह-कारगिल-द्रास या मनाली-शिंकुनला-जांस्कर-कारगिल-द्रास से भी हो सकती है। ये न केवल सबसे सुरक्षित मार्ग सुनिश्चित करते हैं बल्कि लद्दाख के शांतिप्रिय गांवों के साथ सुंदर दृश्यों को भी छूते हैं। पवित्र सिंधु दर्शन और कारगिल युद्ध स्मारक भी रास्ते में हैं। — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) June 19, 2021

He stated that these routes will ensure safety of pilgrims and they will also have opportunity have enjoy the serenity and beauty of the region.

“Pilgrims will also have opportunity to witness the holy Sindhu Darshan and Kargil War Memorial on their way to Shri Amarnath cave,” MP further added.

3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva is located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas and presently accessible from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal in Jammu-Kashmir union territory.

Meanwhile, the government has tightened the security in Jammu after threat posters went viral on social media.

Against the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration haven’t yet decided to open the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra. Decision is likely to be announced in couple of days.