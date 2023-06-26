In a bid to commemorate International Anti-Drug Day, the Kaza Police organized a race competition at an altitude of 3800 meters on the Kuang Bridge to Quling road. The event aimed to raise awareness about drug addiction and its detrimental effects on individuals and society as a whole. A total of 30 boys and 11 girls participated in the race competition.

The boys’ category witnessed intense competition, with Karma Tshering securing the first position, followed closely by Nawang Singhe in second place, and Norbu Bangdui in third place. In recognition of their outstanding performances, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Jain presented them with cash prizes of 1500, 1000, and 500 rupees, respectively. These remarkable achievers also received well-deserved citations.

In the girls’ category, Sonam Angamo emerged victorious, claiming the first position, while Vanshika Ropa secured an impressive second place. Tenzin Dolkar displayed her remarkable skills, earning her the third position. Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Jain felicitated the talented girls with cash prizes of 1500, 1000, and 500 rupees, respectively, along with citations. Tashi Yongjom was also honoured with a citation for her commendable fourth-place finish.

Speaking at the event, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rahul Jain emphasized the significance of International Drug Prohibition Day, which is celebrated worldwide on June 26th each year. The day aims to combat illegal drug use and trafficking by raising awareness and eliminating the stigma and discrimination associated with addiction. He expressed concern about the growing drug problem among the youth in Himachal and stressed the importance of engaging in sports as a preventive measure.

The theme for this year’s International Anti-Drug Day is “People First: Stop Stigma and Discrimination, Strengthen Prevention.” Along with their achievements, all participants were provided with pens and refreshing refreshments, fostering a sense of camaraderie and encouragement among the aspiring athletes.

The race organized by the Kaza Police on International Anti-Drug Day proved to be a resounding success, not only in promoting physical fitness but also in generating awareness about the perils of drug abuse. Through such initiatives, the community aims to create a drug-free and healthier environment for its residents, especially the younger generation.