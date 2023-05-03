Shimla: SJVN has announced that it has secured a 200 MW grid-connected solar power project in Khavda Solar Park through an e-reverse auction conducted by Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL). The Chairman and Managing Director of SJVN, Nand Lal Sharma, stated that the company was able to secure the full quoted capacity of 200 MW at Rs 2.88 per unit on a build, own, and operate basis under open competitive tariff bidding by GUVNL.

The solar project will be developed by SJVN in Khavda Solar Park in Gujarat, and the tentative cost for its development is estimated to be approximately Rs 1200 crores. The project is expected to generate 505 million units in the first year of commissioning, and cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years is expected to be around 11,756 million units. Commissioning of the project is also expected to reduce 5,76,067 tonnes of carbon emissions.

“Our vision is aligned with the government’s vision for a carbon-neutral economy. With the allotment of this project, our solar and wind portfolio stands at 17,620 MW out of which 179.5 MW is under operation, and the rest is under various stages of implementation,” said Sharma.

SJVN’s portfolio has now crossed 47,000 MW, making it one of the leading renewable energy companies in India. The company is on a rapid expansion and capacity addition journey and is marching forward with vigour to achieve its shared vision of 5,000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030, and 50,000 MW installed capacity by 2040. With this latest addition to its portfolio, SJVN is well on its way to achieving its goals and making significant contributions to India’s renewable energy sector.