In a review meeting held today, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi directed all Deputy Commissioners to prioritize relief and rescue work and assess the damage caused by unseasonal rains in the state. The meeting focused on the prompt response required in times of disaster, with the National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force given directions to take quick action.

During the meeting, Negi also emphasized the importance of training volunteers in disaster management at every panchayat and village level, providing them with the necessary equipment for relief and rescue operations. He further directed the utilization of Home Guard training institutes located in districts for disaster management training.

Principal Secretary Revenue, Onkar Chand Sharma, informed Negi about the provisions of the Disaster Management Act and various schemes being implemented by the Revenue-Disaster Department. The department is also training masons for the construction of earthquake-resistant buildings and retrofitting hospitals, schools, and other important buildings to mitigate potential damage during earthquakes.

Senior officers from the Revenue-Disaster Management Department were also present at the meeting. The state government’s efforts to take quick action in response to the unseasonal rains demonstrate their commitment to the safety and well-being of their citizens.