Dr. YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Himgiri Agri Solutions, a Rohru-based company, to upscale and out-scale farming knowledge and developed technologies within the state and regions with similar geographies. The accord aims to enhance the core strengths of both organizations and meet their institutional objectives in the interest of the farming communities.

As per the MoU, the two parties will collaborate for research, education, and skill upgradation of farmers in fruit production, production and manufacturing of fruit and vegetable-based value-added products from organic and natural farming produce. Himgiri will upscale technologies developed by the university and run farming certificate courses through its ed-tech platform ‘Khetiyari.’

The collaboration will also extend to product development and processing of organic/natural farming produce, where the university will guide Himgiri and develop a product range from natural farming produce while utilizing the university’s processing facilities.

The MoU will provide a platform to strengthen and further the reach of the university and enhance its penetration with the farmers. The students of the university will also get to conduct research trials on the company’s farms and provide internship opportunities to them.