Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has inaugurated the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat Armsdale Building Phase-III, constructed at a cost of Rs. 43.07 crore. The eight-storeyed building has modern amenities and includes various offices such as the Disaster Management Cell, Command and Control Centre, Tribal Development Office, Conference Hall, Meeting Hall, Rooms for officers and Drivers, as well as branches of State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank. The new building also has parking facilities for 123 four-wheelers and 60 two-wheelers.

The Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to modern technology and the importance of employees’ contributions in implementing state government policies and programs effectively. He also expressed confidence that Himachal Pradesh can become self-reliant in the next four years, despite current economic conditions.

The Chief Minister further stated that the state government is taking economically prudent decisions to enhance its financial resources and expedite development works. The cooperation of officers and employees of the Secretariat is vital in implementing the government’s schemes on the ground, he added.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena welcomed the Chief Minister and assured that officers and employees would live up to his expectations. The Chief Minister also performed a puja on the occasion, reflecting the government’s commitment to the welfare of its employees.