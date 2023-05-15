The Government of Himachal Pradesh is focused on digitizing and automating the state’s food distribution management system to increase efficiency and ensure transparency. The state has a strong network of 117 wholesale godowns and 5,078 retail fair-price shops, making it one of the most robust public distribution systems in the country.

To date, 19.08 lakh ration cards have been digitized and Android-based devices have been installed at all fair price shops for automation. The Food and Civil Supplies department is implementing end-to-end computerization to improve the efficiency and transparency of the public distribution system. Inspections of wholesale stores, flour mills, and fair-price shops are conducted regularly to ensure the quality of food items. Liquefied Petroleum Gas distribution is also being ensured throughout the state.

The distribution of essential commodities is being done under APL, BPL Antyodaya Anna Yojana, and Annapurna Yojana. Additionally, all ration cardholders in fair-price shops throughout the state receive edible oil containing iron, folic acid, and Vitamin D.

To ensure fairness in sales, point-of-sale machines have been installed at fair-price shops. Aadhaar seeding has almost been completed to identify eligible consumers and check bogus and duplicate ration cards in the state. The government’s focus on digitization and automation is expected to increase the efficiency and transparency of the public distribution system.