The state government of Himachal Pradesh has announced plans to promote handicrafts and handloom products at national and international levels by introducing a new brand name, ‘Him-Craft’. The rebranding of the Himachal Pradesh State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd. is aimed at increasing the income of artisans and expanding their customer base, ultimately leading to improved economic conditions and greater financial stability.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that branding is crucial for any product and the new brand name will definitely help in promoting and branding all handicrafts and handloom products made by artisans and weavers of Himachal Pradesh. This will ensure authenticity, enhance customer satisfaction, and build trust for the state’s handicrafts and handloom products.

The move is also expected to improve marketing strategies for the traditional handicrafts that the state is known for, including weaving, embroidery, wood carving, metalwork, and pottery. The government plans to develop a marketing strategy, including a website, social media presence, and advertising campaigns, to boost sales and promote the Him-Craft brand.

Handicrafts and handlooms are an integral part of Himachali culture, and the state has a rich tradition of these crafts that have been passed down from generation and have evolved over time. The state’s handicrafts and handloom products are in great demand in domestic and international markets, and some souvenir items made by the ‘Him-Craft’ for gifting to the delegates of G-20 were appreciated widely. Even art and craft products of the State are placed in the President Retreat at Mashobra, recently opened for the public.

The rebranding of the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd. as ‘Him-Craft’ has been welcomed by artisans and different spheres of society, and it is expected to have a positive impact on the organization as well. The move is a step towards promoting the state’s handicrafts and handloom products, increasing the income of artisans, and improving their economic conditions.