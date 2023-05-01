The Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has halted its driver recruitment process, leaving thousands of applicants in limbo. The decision to stop the recruitment process was issued by the corporation management late on Saturday evening after the initial driving test process had been completed at the divisional level.

According to reports, 15,000 young people, including two women, had applied for 276 posts. Following shortlisting, 13,832 applications were found to be correct. The corporation was set to recruit drivers for the first time through an automated system at IDTR Sarkaghat, with the final test to be conducted in May.

However, applicants were surprised by the sudden halt to the recruitment process. Sources suggest that the Chief Minister’s Office gave the instruction to stop the recruitment process, but the reasons behind the decision are not yet clear.

The preliminary driving tests were conducted at Divisional Workshops in Taradevi, Mandi, Bilaspur, and Jasur for the Shimla, Mandi, Hamirpur, and Dharamshala Divisions, respectively. Candidates who passed the preliminary driving test were to undergo the final driving test at IDTR Sarkaghat, with the selection process based on merit.

Many candidates who had cleared the preliminary driving test were preparing for the final driving test, and the sudden hold on the recruitment process has left them confused and frustrated. HRTC Executive Director Vivek Chauhan stated that the recruitment has been postponed due to administrative reasons.