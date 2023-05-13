The state government of Himachal Pradesh is set to introduce state-of-the-art technology to enhance the horticulture sector. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the new technology would improve the survival rate of plants and promote the productivity, quality, and marketing of horticultural products.

Himachal Pradesh’s agro-climatic conditions have proven favourable for various fruit crops, including apples, citrus fruits, mango, apricot, and pear. The state government is committed to promoting horticulture and increasing farmers’ income by launching schemes and programs aimed at developing the sector.

The government is studying the plantation models of several fruit-producing states and motivating farmers to adopt the latest technology to improve the survival rate of plants significantly. A delegation led by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi is on a six-day foreign tour to Australia under the HP Shiva Project, funded by the Asian Development Bank, to learn modern techniques of plant health management.

The delegation visited various institutions and laboratories, including the Strawberry Industry Certification Authority and the Elizabeth Agricultural Institute laboratories in Sydney. They observed modern techniques for nursery registration programs, micro-grafting techniques in orange cultivation, citrus pathology program, and the national citrus repository program.

The HP SHIVA project aims to cover 1800 hectares of land for orange production in the state, requiring approximately 20 lakh plants.

The Chief Minister highlighted that adopting new technology from Australia would improve the horticulture sector’s production, strengthen the economy, and benefit horticulturists in the state.

The introduction of state-of-the-art technology is a significant initiative by the state government, and it is expected to promote sustainable agriculture and benefit the farmers in the long run.