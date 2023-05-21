So far, 285 Applications Received in Spiti

Kaza – The Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana 2023, announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on April 15th in the Spiti development block of Lahaul-Spiti district, is making significant progress. The scheme aims to empower women by providing them with a monthly pension of Rs 1500. The implementation process is underway, and so far, 285 applications have been received in Spiti.

Recognizing the unique challenges faced by the women in the remote area of Spiti, the state administration is actively working towards ensuring the successful implementation of the scheme. Spiti Valley, which remains covered in snow for six months, poses various hardships for its residents. However, the women in this region play a vital role not only in managing domestic responsibilities but also in strengthening the local economy.

Through the Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi Yojana, the aim is to enhance women’s economic empowerment while enabling them to fulfil their family and social responsibilities in a meaningful way. The scheme offers a monthly pension of Rs 1500 to eligible women. To be considered for the program, interested women from Spiti must submit their applications, along with the required documents, to the office of the Tehsil Welfare Officer in Kaza.

The administration has emphasized the importance of submitting the family registration documents, valid until March 31, 2023. This requirement ensures accurate record-keeping and efficient implementation of the scheme. To provide further guidance and support, a special meeting was organized by the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment, where detailed information about the application process was provided.