Sissu/Manali: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur reviewed the preparations for arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate Atal Tunnel Rohtang. He visited the public meeting venue at Sissu, North and South Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, SASE Helipad and rally venue at Solang Nallah today.

In a meeting with the senior officers of the State Government and district officers of Kullu district at Wildlife Hall Manali in Kullu, Chief Minister said that construction of the Atal Tunnel Rohtang was finally completed and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lahaul on October 3, 2020 to inaugurate this engineering wonder.

Chief Minister directed to make adequate arrangement for ensuring social distancing in and after the function. He also directed to make adequate arrangements for comfortable stay of the visiting Ministers, media and other dignitaries. Jai Ram Thakur said

“Atal Tunnel Rohtang is important achievement from strategic point of view for the Nation, which would go a long way in transforming the economy of the people of the landlocked Lahaul-Spiti and even Pangi area of Chamba district.”

He said that the tunnel would open new opportunity in the field of agriculture, tourism and horticulture sector.

Earlier, Chief Minister had meeting with the officers of BRO at Sissu in Lahaul-Spiti and North Portal of Atal Tunnel.