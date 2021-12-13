Bengaluru: Bishop Cotton Shimla, Lawrence Sanawar and Pinegrove School Dharampur have found a place in the EducationWorld India School Rankings 2021-22.

EducationWorld in association with the C-fore has released Part II of its 15th annual EducationWorld India School Rankings survey in which Bishop Cotton School Shimla has ranked at 4th place in Boy’s Boarding School Category, while Lawrence Sanawar and Pinegrove School Dharampur ranked 3rd and 4th respectively in Co-ed Boarding Schools Category.

As per EWISR 2021-22, The Doon School, Dehradun (Boys), Welham Girls School, Dehradun (Girls) and Rishi Valley School, Chittoor (Co-ed Boarding) were ranked best in the country.

In this ranking, the country’s top 1,000 schools were divided into three main and six sub-categories viz. Boarding Schools (Co-ed, Girls and Boys), International Schools (Day, Day-cum-Boarding, Fully Residential) and Private Budget schools. These are the most comprehensive, in-depth and extensive league tables of any school ranking survey worldwide.

A sample respondents database of 11,458 parents, educationists, principals, teachers and senior school students in 28 cities and education hubs across India were interviewed to rate the country’s Top 1,000 schools on 14 parameters of education excellence.

Schools were evaluated on 14 parameters of education excellence viz. Academic Reputation, Competence of Faculty, Individual Attention to Students, Leadership/ Management Quality, Curriculum and pedagogy (digital readiness), Co-curricular Education, Safety and Hygiene, Community Service, Online Education Effectiveness, Parental Involvement, Teacher Welfare and Development, Value for Money, Mental and Emotional Well-being Services, Infrastructure Provision.

To conduct the 2021-22 survey, the Delhi-based market research and opinion polls company Centre for Forecasting and Research Pvt. Ltd (C fore, estb.2000) constituted a sample respondents database of 11,458 individuals including school principals, teachers, educationists, fees-paying parents in SEC (socio-economic category) ‘A’, and senior school students in 28 major cities and education hubs across India. The sample respondents were persuaded to rate India’s most well-known 1,000 boarding, international schools and BPS on 14 parameters* of education excellence. To rate and rank the best BPS schools, parents in SEC ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘D’ categories were also interviewed.

Earlier, in Part I of this annual survey, which ranked India’s day, government and special needs schools, was released in November.