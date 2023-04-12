As the spell of rain and snowfall recedes, temperatures have started to rise in Himachal Pradesh. On Tuesday, maximum temperatures in nine cities of the state crossed 31 degrees Celsius, marking the start of the summer season. Una recorded the highest temperature of the season at 35 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature across the state was up by four degrees Celsius from the normal temperature.

Even the minimum temperatures have seen a rise across the state. The minimum temperature in Paonta Sahib was recorded at 16 degrees Celsius on Monday night.

As of April 14, the weather is expected to remain clear in the state. However, on April 15, eight districts including Shimla and Manali are likely to witness rainfall. On Tuesday, the weather remained clear across all regions, including the capital city of Shimla. In the plains of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra, people have started experiencing hot and sunny weather, making them sweat profusely. Even the hilly regions are experiencing a rise in temperature.

Apart from the higher reaches, the mornings and evenings are also getting warmer in other parts of the state. The maximum temperature in Himachal Pradesh is likely to increase further in the coming days as the weather is expected to remain clear till April 14.

In Keylong, the minimum temperature recorded on Monday night was minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, while in Kalpa, it was 3.6 degrees Celsius, Manali recorded a minimum temperature of 6.2 degrees Celsius, followed by 6.3 degrees Celsius in Narkanda, 11.8 degrees Celsius in Shimla, and 15.2 degrees Celsius in Dharamshala.