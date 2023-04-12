Shimla: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will address the issues of drug addiction, cleanliness, and clean water among the public as part of its agenda for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections, said Ganesh Datt, the chairman of the BJP manifesto committee. The committee’s meeting was held at the Deep Kamal Chakkar in Shimla and was attended by senior BJP leaders including Rupa Sharma, district president Vijay Parmar, and other members.

Dutt stated that the BJP’s manifesto would focus on various developmental plans for the city of Shimla, including drug-free initiatives, clean water, and safety measures. After collecting feedback from the public, the vision document will be presented to the public.

The BJP will include the demands of senior citizens and the public to include all issues related to Shimla city. The party’s aim is to make Shimla a model city in the world, and we are receiving a large number of suggestions from the public regarding this goal, he added.

The BJP aims to address issues related to Shimla city’s safety, drug addiction, clean water, and cleanliness in our manifesto primarily. The party will present a draft of the manifesto to party leaders by April 20, and then the BJP’s manifesto will be presented to the public before the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation elections.