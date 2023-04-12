Shimla: The Chief Minister of the State has announced a new scheme, the ‘Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojna,’ which aims to provide financial assistance to eligible widows and single women to construct houses. The government will provide Rs. 1.5 lakh in financial aid to approximately 7000 women during the current financial year who have an annual income of less than Rs. 2 lakh.

The Women and Child Development Department is currently working on the details of the scheme, which will offer much-needed support to women who face challenges in accessing housing due to financial constraints. This initiative will enable women to build their own homes, giving them a sense of ownership and empowerment.

In addition, the houses constructed under this scheme will be equipped with basic facilities such as electricity, water, and other necessary amenities, ensuring that the women have access to essential resources required for their daily lives.

This scheme is a crucial step towards improving the living conditions of widows and single women and providing them with the support they need to lead a dignified life. The government’s efforts to address the housing needs of these vulnerable groups will promote inclusive and sustainable development in the state.

The State Government has made the welfare of the underprivileged section of society a priority, and the budget 2023-24 has introduced many initiatives to improve the living standards of weaker sections of society. Reforms are underway to enhance the living standards of weaker sections of society, and we can expect positive results soon.