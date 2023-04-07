Shimla: The Indian state of Himachal Pradesh has formed a five-member committee to study the potential advantages and disadvantages of legalizing cannabis (bhang) cultivation in the region. The committee will be led by Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi and comprise CPS Sunder Thakur and BJP MLAs Janak Raj, Hans Raj, and Puran Chand Thakur.

The proposal to legalize cannabis cultivation was raised by Puran Chand Thakur, a BJP MLA, during a discussion on the topic under Rule 63. Although Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu responded cautiously to the idea, other participants argued for legalization, citing its medicinal uses, potential to generate revenue for the government and to provide livelihoods to youth.

Members of the committee highlighted that the cultivation of cannabis for industrial purposes is already taking place in Uttarakhand, and opium cultivation is legal in many states under the NDPC Act 1985. They also noted that the fiber of the cannabis plant is used to make rope and clothes.

The committee will submit its report to the government within a month, outlining the reasons for legalizing cannabis cultivation. The Chief Minister has proposed that a committee be formed within the House, consisting of five members from both the ruling and opposition parties, to prepare the report under the chairmanship of Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi.

MLA Purnchand Thakur stated that legalizing cannabis cultivation would provide employment for youth and increase government revenue. Sunder Singh Thakur added that cannabis has medicinal properties and is used to make medicine for diseases such as cancer and tumors. Other members of the committee argued that the cultivation of opium should also be legalized for its medicinal uses.

Dr. Janak Raj, the Churah MLA, emphasized the medicinal benefits of cannabis. He mentioned that a component of cannabis, THC, is used to create medicines for ailments such as cancer, seizures, multiple sclerosis, ulcers, and many others. Dr. Raj added that the plant has been grown in the state for generations, and therefore, it makes sense to grow it in a legal and scientific manner to harness its potential. Additionally, the committee members noted that the fiber of the cannabis plant could also be used to produce clothing and ropes.

Dr. Janak Raj also mentioned that licenses have been given to grow cannabis plants in Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. He said that apart from cannabis, the cultivation of another plant, opium, should also be legalized. “Cancer from opium, treatment of accident patients, it is used in medicine and Ayurvedic. Apart from this, it is also used to reduce pain in epileptic seizures, blood cancer, chemotherapy, and neuro-related diseases. The government needs to make a policy on this,” he said.

MLA Sunder Singh Thakur said that this is an issue related to hilly areas, including Chamba, Kangra, and Shimla. This makes medicines for many diseases, including cancer, and tumours. He said that Israel had also made Corona medicine from cannabis, apart from this we should not associate cannabis with Chitta.

MLA Hansraj said that if cannabis is taken in the right quantity on the advice of doctors, it is a good medicine. He said that when his daughter fell ill, the doctors had asked for cannabis oil.

The committee’s report will provide insights into the potential benefits and drawbacks of legalizing cannabis cultivation in Himachal Pradesh and could pave the way for future policy decisions on the matter.

Overall, the legalization of cannabis cultivation in Himachal Pradesh is a topic of debate, and the committee’s report will play a crucial role in determining the state’s stance on the matter.