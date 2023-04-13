Shimla: The Congress party has announced its second list of nine candidates for the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections. In the second list, the party has fielded Simi Nanda from Nabha, Satya Verma from Ruldubhatta, Urmila Kashyap from Annandale, Jagdish Thakur from Summer Hill, Boileauganj Dalip Thapa, Shanti Vihar Vineet Sharma, Sangti Kuldeep Thakur, Panthaghati Kusum Chauhan and fielded Alok Pathania from Kanalog MC Ward.

The announcement was made after a meeting chaired by Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan and attended by Chief Minister Sukhinder Singh Sukhu and party President Pratibha Singh. The list was released on Wednesday. With the latest announcement, the Congress Party has selected its candidates for 16 out of the total 34 wards.

Meanwhile, the Congress party leaders are struggling to reach a consensus in the remaining 18 MC Wards. Among them, Urban Congress President Jitendra Chaudhary’s Bharari ward has been a contentious issue.

Earlier, on Tuesday, the Congress had announced its first list of seven candidates, including Tutikandi, New Shimla, Patyog, Chota Shimla, Bhattakuffar, Benamour, and Lower Bazaar. The Shimla Municipal Corporation election is scheduled for April 2.

The Shimla Municipal Corporation election is scheduled for April 2.