Manali is currently facing severe weather conditions. Heavy rain and hailstorm have caused significant damage to the crops and infrastructure in the region, leading to an orange alert being issued for the next two days.

According to the latest weather reports, the hill town is likely to experience heavy rain and thunderstorms for the next 48 hours. The local administration has advised the tourists to take necessary precautions and avoid high-altitude areas and trekking routes during this period. The residents have also been instructed to stay indoors and avoid venturing out unless it is necessary.

The hailstorm has already caused extensive damage to the crops in Kullu, and the same threat looms over Manali as well. The anti-hail nets installed in the apple orchards and other crop fields in the region could not able to withstand the intensity of the hailstorm, leading to significant losses for the farmers.