Shimla: To address general public grievances, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister decided to meet the general public and various delegations every day from 6 PM to 7 PM at the state secretariat Shimla.

A Government Spokesperson here on Saturday informed that the Chief Minister would also be available to meet the general public twice a week on Tuesday and Friday between 9 AM to 11 AM at Oakover. However, the Party Workers can meet him on Monday and Thursday between 5 PM to 6 PM at Secretariat, during his stay in Shimla, said the Spokesperson.

The Spokesperson further added that MLAs, former MLAs and other public representatives can meet the Chief Minister every working day between 3 PM to 5 PM at Secretariat.