Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Government Senior Secondary School in Gulling in Spiti Valley after receiving a request from a student, Tenzin Chhodan, to inspect the school building. Chhodan, a Class VIII student, met the CM at Kungri Gompa and expressed her concern about the poor condition of the school.

Upon inspection, the Chief Minister instructed the school administration to prepare an estimate for a new school building and announced a grant of Rs. 3 crore for its construction.

The visit highlights the government’s commitment to improving the quality of education in the state, particularly in rural areas. In his address, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of providing students with a conducive learning environment and urged teachers to impart quality education to students.

The announcement has been well received by the school administration and the local community. The school’s principal expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for his prompt action and hoped that the new building would provide students with better facilities and a more comfortable learning environment.

The government’s efforts to improve education infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh have been ongoing, with a focus on providing access to education to all children in the state. The announcement of the grant for the new school building is a significant step towards achieving this goal.