Shimla – Major cement manufacturers such as ACC, UltraTech, and Ambuja have collectively increased prices by Rs 10 per bag, pushing the cost of a bag of cement to a staggering Rs 440. This abrupt and unexpected hike follows the Excise and Taxation Department’s decision to raise the tax on cement.

For consumers in Himachal Pradesh, the immediate concern is the added financial burden. Many rely on cement for various construction needs, whether it’s building homes, infrastructure, or small-scale repairs. With the price of a bag of cement now significantly higher, homeowners and builders alike are revisiting their budgets and considering the impact on ongoing projects.

The Excise and Taxation Department’s decision to increase the tax on cement by Rs 3.50 per bag has compounded the issue, with the total tax now standing at Rs 7.50 per bag. This tax hike, combined with the price increase imposed by cement companies, has resulted in an overall price jump of Rs 10 per bag. The prospect of an additional five-rupee increase in the coming days only adds to the apprehension of consumers.

Naresh, a private contractor, expressed concern over the situation. “The sudden increase in cement prices will undoubtedly affect the common man. Many construction projects, big and small, will face budgetary constraints and homeowners may have to put their plans on hold.”

One of the leading builder of Shimla echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the potential ripple effects on the construction sector. “A price hike of this magnitude can disrupt the construction industry, leading to project delays and cost overruns. Builders will need to reassess their contracts and find ways to adapt to these new financial realities.”

In the midst of this cement price shock, consumers and industry players are left wondering about the broader implications for the region’s economy and the livelihoods of those involved in construction-related activities. The coming days will reveal whether there is room for negotiation or if Himachal Pradesh residents must adapt to a new economic reality when it comes to cement prices.