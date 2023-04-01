Hamirpur: An under-construction 75-metre-long bridge collapsed near Jahu in the Bhoranj division after a few hours of removal of shuttering.

There were no reports of injuries as the construction workers were not present at the site when the bridge collapsed on Thursday night, a PWD official said.

The tender of the bridge work was awarded in 2021. The bridge was being constructed on the Jahu-Kot link road.

The PWD has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. A team of officers from Shimla will visit the site to investigate the bridge collapse.