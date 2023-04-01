Hamirpur: An under-construction 75-metre-long bridge collapsed near Jahu in the Bhoranj division after a few hours of removal of shuttering.

There were no reports of injuries as the construction workers were not present at the site when the bridge collapsed on Thursday night, a PWD official said.

The tender of the bridge work was awarded in 2021. The bridge was being constructed on the Jahu-Kot link road.

The PWD has ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident. A team of officers from Shimla will visit the site to investigate the bridge collapse.

NHM Himachal Pradesh
Previous articleBSNL to lay Optical Fiber in remote areas
Next articleDecision on Universal Carton for apple packaging soon: Himachal CM
Rahul Bhandari
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Rahul Bhandari is Editor of TheNewsHimachal and has been part of the digital world for last 15 years.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR