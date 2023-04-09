A Shimla resident has fallen victim to online fraud after his friend allegedly duped him of Rs 1 lakh through a UPI transaction, according to police reports on Saturday.

The victim, identified as Kameshwar Dutt from Sanjauli, claimed that his friend Anil Kumar had borrowed his mobile phone and made a transaction from his bank account without his knowledge or consent. The police say that Kumar had earlier helped Dutt set up his Facebook and Google Pay accounts on his mobile phone, and then used the saved username and password to withdraw the money.

This incident highlights the growing trend of UPI scams, where fraudsters use social engineering tactics to gain access to people’s online accounts and steal money. According to recent research by the Reserve Bank of India, online fraud has been on the rise during the pandemic, with UPI-related fraud accounting for the majority of incidents.

The RBI report revealed that UPI-related fraud has increased by 5.5 times. The report also highlights the importance of cybersecurity awareness and education, as well as the need for stronger security measures to protect users from online fraud.

In the case of Kameshwar Dutt, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are urging the public to be cautious and vigilant while conducting online transactions. They advise people to avoid sharing their passwords or PIN numbers with anyone and to regularly monitor their bank accounts for any suspicious activity.