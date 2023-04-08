Former Congress Member Praises PM Modi’s People-Centric Policies and Anti-Corruption Stance, Set to Play Key Role in Upcoming State Elections

C R Kesavan, the great-grandson of C Rajagopalachari, India’s last governor-general and a prominent freedom fighter, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in an effort to bolster the party’s presence in southern India. Kesavan, who was previously a member of the Congress, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his people-centric policies, inclusive governance, and anti-corruption stance, which he believes have transformed India in a significant way.

Kesavan, who hails from Tamil Nadu, commended the BJP’s approach to national security and its celebration of India’s history and traditions through various events. He also appreciated the party’s deep respect for the country’s founding fathers and mothers. Singh, who spoke at the event, highlighted Rajagopalachari’s contributions to India and accused one family of sidelining and invisibilizing his legacy.

Kesavan’s entry into the BJP is expected to provide a strong voice for the party in Tamil Nadu and bolster its standing in the southern states. The BJP has been recruiting people from different southern states over the last few days, including Anil Antony, son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony of Kerala, and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, who were also previously members of the Congress.

The BJP has been attempting to expand its influence in southern India, where it has historically been a marginal force. The recent inductions of Kesavan, Antony, and Reddy are part of the party’s ongoing efforts to build a significant presence in the region. With their entry into the BJP, these leaders are expected to play a critical role in the upcoming state elections and help the party gain a foothold in southern India.