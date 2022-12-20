Shimla: The newly elected Congress-led state government has nullified the claims of the opposition BJP and assured to implement the ten guarantees and other election promises.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to Chief Minister, in a press statement, said that the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu State-led State Government was committed to fulfilling and implementing the ten guarantees and other election promises made by the Congress Party in a phased manner.

Chauhan said that the State Government would provide Old Pension Scheme to its employees as promised by Congress at the earliest.

“Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has already directed the State Finance Department to come up with the final proposal regarding the old pension scheme in the very first Cabinet meeting so that the Scheme could be implemented at the earliest in the larger interest of the employees,” Chauhan added.

“Views and suggestions of various employees’ unions and federations were also being considered so that an acceptable Old Pension Scheme could be implemented in the State as per commitment of the Congress Party and the wishes of the employees,” Naresh Chauhan further added.

Naresh Chauhan said that the State Government was committed to safeguarding the interests of the employees and the OPS would be implemented in the very first State Cabinet meeting.