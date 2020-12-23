Mandi: Premier Engineering institution IIT Mandi has developed High-Efficiency Face Masks from the saste ‘PET Bottles.’

Dr. Sumit Sinha Ray, Assistant Professor, School of Engineering, IIT Mandi, along with his research scholars has developed an indigenous technology for manufacturing high-efficiency face masks from waste ‘PET bottles’.

The researchers achieved this by using waste plastic bottles to develop a single thin layer of nano-nonwoven membrane that provides desirable particle filtration efficiency, at par with N95 respirator and a medical mask.

The product has been developed and tested in the Multiscale Fabrication and Nanotechnology Laboratory at IIT Mandi.