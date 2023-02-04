Hamirpur: The State government will bear the entire cost of treatment of 18 years old Meenakshi Thakur of the Bijhari area of district Hamirpur.

As per the information, Meenakshi is suffering from a serious illness. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the district administration to take necessary action in this regard.

Meenakshi Thakur along with her mother today met Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Circuit House, Hamirpur and apprised him that she is suffering from a serious illness and is undergoing treatment at PGI Chandigarh.

Chief Minister said that the State government would incur the total expenditure of her treatment.