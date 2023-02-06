Shimla: SJVN has registered a profit after tax of ₹1349.48 crores for three quarters of the current financial year which is 37.98 % more than the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Speaking after the Board Meeting on Monday, CMD Nand Lal Sharma said that for the third quarter Profit After Tax increased by 25.06 per cent, which is ₹290.98 Crores compared to ₹232.67 Crores during the corresponding period last year.

CMD lauded the collective efforts and hard work of the employees. He said

“These positive growth percentiles are a result of optimum utilization of operating units, relentless quest to excellence, adopting best financial practices and strategic focus on capacity addition in the portfolio of the company.”

Sharma informed that SJVN’s Net Worth has jumped to ₹14,261.09 crores at the end of the 3rd quarter of 2022-23 as compared to ₹13581.36 crores during last year.

SJVN has also upped its Earning Per Share registering an increase of 38.15% as compared to the corresponding period of the previous year. Similarly, the Company has accounted for an increase of 11.37% in Profit Before Tax. Displaying an excellent financial performance during the first three quarters of the current fiscal, the Company has earned total Revenues of ₹2715.48 crores from operations during these three quarters.

In line with the commitment of the Government of India to achieve 500 GW of installed capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, SJVN has re-engineered its Business Model and has given a major thrust to its Renewable Energy portfolio. The addition of various Hydro and Renewable Energy Projects in the kitty of SJVN has resulted in upscaling of Shared Vision to achieve an installed capacity of 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW by 2040.