Shimla: The World Bank has shown interest to fund ₹2500-cr for the Green Resilient Integrated Development programme for the state.

Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh in a meeting with the World Bank team, headed by Regional Director (Sustainable Development), South Asia Region, John Roome here on Monday, discussed the green agenda of the State and the measures to be adopted to achieve the target of ‘Green Energy State’ by 2025, with the assistance of World Bank.

The World Bank has shown interest to fund ₹2500 crore ($300 million US dollars) Green Resilient Integrated Development programme for the state.

John Roome appreciated the state’s initiative for threading the way into a Green and Clean State. He said that the EV policy of the state would be taken up on priority and a team from the Bank would visit the state for technical analysis.