The State Government has recently launched a new initiative, the ‘Mukhyamantri Vidyarthi Protsahan Yojna,’ aimed at providing education loans to underprivileged students who are unable to pursue higher and professional studies due to a lack of financial resources. The scheme proposes to offer loans to eligible poor students at an interest rate of one per cent, from the financial year 2023-24, through financial institutions or banks.

The scheme aims to ensure that no poor child in the State is deprived of higher and professional education, covering a wide range of professional courses such as engineering, medical, management, PhD, courses from ITIs, Polytechnics, B. Pharmacy, Nursing, General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM), among others. The loans will cover tuition fees, accommodation, books, and other allied expenses associated with the education of the students.

The Chief Minister of the State has stated that the scheme’s main objective is to provide underprivileged students with access to quality education, enabling them to realize their potential and achieve their aspirations. In addition to the education loan scheme, the State Government plans to encourage 20,000 meritorious girl students above 18 years of age and studying in Government institutions by providing them with a subsidy of Rs. 25,000 to purchase ‘Electric Scooty.’

This initiative is not only aimed at motivating girl students to pursue higher education but also contributes to developing Himachal Pradesh as a ‘Green State.’ The State Government’s efforts to improve the education sector have been consistent, and this scheme is just one of many initiatives aimed at improving the education system in the State.