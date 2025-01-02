The Himachal Pradesh government is set to allocate 22 new hydropower projects with a combined capacity of 828 MW across five districts, including Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and Shimla. These projects range in capacity from 6.5 MW to 400 MW and aim to bolster the state’s power generation capabilities.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced that the largest allocation, consisting of nine projects with a total capacity of 595 MW, would be developed in the Chenab river basin. The Sutlej river basin will host eight projects totaling 169 MW, the Ravi basin will see four projects of 55 MW, and one project of 9 MW is planned for the Beas basin.

In a first, the state government will allot these projects to other states, union territories, and central and state undertakings. The projects will be leased for 40 years with an upfront premium of ₹10 lakh per megawatt. To facilitate this, the Energy Directorate has already issued letters to secretaries of states and central undertakings, and advertisements are being released for broader outreach.

“These projects will ensure a stable power supply, generate significant revenue through free electricity, and create employment opportunities for local residents. They will also contribute to the overall development of the surrounding areas, paving the way for Himachal Pradesh to become one of the most prosperous states in India,” the Chief Minister said.