Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s call for financially capable citizens to surrender their electricity subsidies is gaining traction, with over 1,000 people voluntarily opting out. Addressing a public meeting in Jwali, Kangra district, the CM lauded this growing support, emphasizing the importance of fiscal responsibility in addressing the financial challenges faced by the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB).

“I, along with my Cabinet colleagues, several MLAs, and officers, have already surrendered the electricity subsidy. Those who can afford to pay must give it up, considering the dire financial health of the HPSEB,” Sukhu stated. He reiterated that the initiative aims to ensure that subsidies are directed to those who genuinely need them.

The Chief Minister also announced plans to restart the Below Poverty Line (BPL) survey in April to identify rightful beneficiaries. He stressed that such reforms are crucial to preventing the misuse of public funds and ensuring targeted welfare.

The HPSEB is currently burdened by escalating debts, operational inefficiencies, and significant transmission losses, compounded by universal subsidies provided to all consumers regardless of their financial status. By encouraging well-off consumers to pay the full tariff, the government hopes to alleviate the board’s financial strain. This step is expected to save crores annually, enabling the HPSEB to improve infrastructure and service delivery.

Surrendering subsidies also promises broader benefits for the state exchequer. The funds saved can be redirected toward critical areas like healthcare, education, and infrastructure development, strengthening the state’s overall financial health. As more individuals come forward to surrender their subsidies, the government remains optimistic about the positive impact on Himachal Pradesh’s economic stability. The initiative not only addresses the immediate financial challenges of the electricity board but also sets a precedent for responsible public participation in governance.