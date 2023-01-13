Shimla: Relationship Manager, ICICI Bank, Kasumpti has been booked for misappropriating around Rs 3.89 crores of bank customers.

The accused has been identified as Arvind Kumar. 

According to police, the Branch Manager of ICICI Bank, Kasumpti Branch filed a complaint against the accused who had collected Rs 3.89 crores from customers on the pretext of mutual funds and deposited the same in his bank account.

Kumar was terminated after the bank initiated an internal inquiry into the matter.

He said that the bank has reverted most of the amount to the customers as a goodwill gesture. 

Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Monica Bhutungru confirmed the report and said a case under section 406  and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered and further investigation is going on.

Navneet Rathore
https://thenewshimachal.com/
Navneet Rathore is a Shimla based journalist having two-years of experience in the field of journalism. Navneet is a post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communications from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and is specialised in crime, education, health, environment, agriculture and Horticulture beats.

