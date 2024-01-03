Ghumarwin/Bilaspur – Union Minister Anurag Thakur has questioned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s repeated failure to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED), receiving summons for the third time. Thakur, speaking at a program in Ghumarwin, Bilaspur, raised concerns about the transparency of Kejriwal’s governance, citing the imprisonment of several ministers under his administration due to corruption charges.

Thakur pointed out the apparent contradiction between Kejriwal’s claims of running an honest government and his evasion of ED investigations. He questioned Kejriwal’s motives, asking why the Chief Minister, who once advised the Congress, is now aligning with them and avoiding ED inquiries.

“The primary question for Kejriwal is: what is he afraid of that he does not want to appear before the ED? What is it that he wants to hide?” queried Thakur, emphasizing the need for clarity on the matter.

Thakur underscored the commitment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government to transparency, accountability, and financial prudence over the last decade. He welcomed the independent actions of investigative agencies in tackling corruption across political lines and other sectors.

Expressing regret, Thakur acknowledged that some political parties associated with the I.N.D.I Alliance have faced serious corruption allegations, resulting in raids and the exposure of substantial amounts of money.

Thakur called for leaders to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability, irrespective of political affiliations. As the ED investigation into Kejriwal continues, the public awaits an explanation from the Delhi Chief Minister regarding his non-compliance with the summons and the concerns raised about the integrity of his administration.