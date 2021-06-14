Solan: Scab is one of the serious disease in apple fruits. Apple scab generally attacks both leaves and fruit. The fungal disease forms pale yellow or olive-green spots on the upper surface of leaves. Dark, velvety spots may appear on the lower surface. Severely infected leaves become twisted and puckered and may drop early in the summer.

To aware apple growers about the scab disease, scientist at the Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni has made a detailed video advisory

Spray schedule recommended of the Horticulture University

During fruit development (20 days after 4th spray)

•The sprays of Propineb @ 0.3% (600gm/ 200L water) or zineb @ 0.3% (600gm / 200L water) are recommended for the management of apple scab.

•Tebuconazole 50% + trifloxystrobin 25% WG @ 0.04% (80gm/ 200L water) is recommended for the management of premature leaf fall.

•Carbendazim 25% + flusilazole 12.5% SC @ 0.08%(160ml/ 200L water) is recommended for the management of premature leaf fall and Alternaria leaf spot in apple.

This year, two new fungicides namely Cursor 40%EC (flusilazole 40%EC@ 0.025%) (50ml/200L water) for apple scab at petal fall/ pea stage, and Lustre 37.5% SE (carbendazim 25% + flusilazole 12.5% SE@0.08% (160ml / 200L water) for premature leaf fall and Alternaria leaf spot at petal fall/ pea stage and fruit development (20 days after 4th spray) have been added after evaluation.