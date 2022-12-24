New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has urged Aadhaar holders, who were issued the unique identity 10 years back and who have never updated their records, to revise their information in its database.

“Residents who had got their Aadhaar issued 10 years back, and have never updated after that in these years, such Aadhaar number holders are encouraged to get their documents updated,” UIDAI said in its official statement.

Residents can update their Aadhaars by uploading supportive documents (proof of identity and proof of address) either online through the myAadhaar portal or offline by visiting the nearest Aadhaar centre.

During the past decade, the Aadhaar number has emerged as a universally accepted proof of identity of residents in India. More than 1100 government schemes and programs including 319 being run by the central government use Aadhaar-based identification for the delivery of services.

Also, many financial institutions like banks, NBFCs, etc use Aadhaar to authenticate and onboard customers seamlessly.

It is in the interest of the residents to keep their Aadhaars updated with current proof of identity and proof of address.

Keeping the documents in Aadhaar updated helps in ease of living, better service delivery, and enables accurate authentication. UIDAI has always encouraged residents to keep their documents updated, and the Aadhaar (Enrolment and Update) (Tenth Amendment) Regulations 2022 notified on November 09, 2022 was another step in that direction.