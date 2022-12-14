New Delhi: Newly appointed Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called on senior Congress leader and party in-charge for Himachal Pradesh Rajiv Shukla at New Delhi today.

It was a courtesy call.

Rajiv Shukla congratulated Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on taking over as Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh and wished him a successful tenure.

The Chief Minister thanked him for the support from the party and assured him to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state at the earliest.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also called on senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Anand Sharma.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was accorded a rousing reception on his arrival in New Delhi.

MLAs, Anirudh Singh, Kewal Singh Pathania, Ram Kumar Choudhry and Kishori Lal, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty, Congress leaders, Himachalis residing in Delhi and staff of Himachal Bhawan and Sadan were present on the occasion.

This is his first visit to Delhi after taking over as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.