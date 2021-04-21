Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has reported 17 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours.

NHM has reported four each fatalities from Shimla and Kangra district, Solan three, two each from Una, Sirmour and Hamirpur district, while one fatality has been reported from Sirmour district.

1,223 Covid mortalities have been recorded in the state.

The state has reported 1692 new positive cases in last 24 hours. As per NHM report, Kangra district has recorded 509 new positive cases followed by Solan 288 cases while Shimla and Sirmour districts have tested 224 and 205 positive cases respectively.

Hamirpur district has tested 120 new virus cases, Mandi 97, Una 67, Chamba 58, Bilaspur 56, Kullu 41 and Lahaul-Spiti 27 cases. Sigh of relief from the Kinnaur as district has reported zero infection on Wednesday.

907 Covid patients have recuperated and now state has 10,793 active cases.