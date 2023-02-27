New Delhi: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has rolled out a new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication, and faster detection of spoofing attempts.

The artificial intelligence and machine learning-based security mechanism developed in-house is now using a combination of both finger minutia and finger image to check the liveness of the fingerprint captured. This is making Aadhaar authentication transactions even more robust and secure.

The new two-layer authentication is adding add-on checks to validate the genuineness of the fingerprint so as to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.

The move will be of immense use in segments including banking and financials, telecom and government sectors. New security features will further strengthen the Aadhaar-enabled payment system and curb malicious attempts by unscrupulous elements.

The new security mechanism for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication has now become fully functional. The rollout and migration happened after months of discussion and hand-holding by UIDAI of its partners and user agencies.

With the new system in place, only finger image or only finger minutiae-based Aadhaar authentication has given way to robust two-factor authentication – a win-win for all stakeholders.

The UIDAI head office and its regional offices are in touch with all entities for facilitating any user agency (that may not have migrated yet) to switch over to the new secured authentication mode at the earliest.