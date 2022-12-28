Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated his commitment to providing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to the employees of the State in the very first Cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister, while addressing a delegation of NPS Employees here today, said the formula has to be evolved so that the pensioners could get a regular and respectable pension.

“The State Government has written to the Government of India to clear its due amount collected under NPS contribution,” CM Sukhu informed the delegation.

President of NPS Employees Association Pradeep Thakur said that the employees would be indebted to the decision of the State Government to implement OPS in the State. He said that the State Government and Employees were contributing Rs. 1632 crore per annum to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA).