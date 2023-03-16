Shimla: The Unique Identification Authority of India has made a document update facility online for Aadhaar free till June 14, an official statement said on Wednesday.

Earlier, residents were required to pay Rs 25 to update their documents on the Aadhaar portal.

“The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has decided to allow residents to update documents in their Aadhaar online free of cost, a people-centric move that will benefit millions of residents…The free service is available for the next three months, i.e., March 15 to June 14, 2023,” the official statement said.

Residents who have not updated their AADHAAR in the last 8-10 years are required to upload documents of their Proof of Identity and Proof of address. This service can also be availed at AADHAAR ‘Sewa Kendra’ by paying Rs 50.

However, much to the relief of the residents, UIDAI has waived the charges for the online AADHAAR document update service for a limited period of 3 months.

AADHAAR Online services can be availed from my AADHAAR portal (myaadhaar.uidai.gov.in) and through the mAadhaar app where also the list of documents acceptable as Proof of Identity and Proof of Address, is available.

The Director Information Technology, Mukesh Repaswal appealed to the residents to avail this free opportunity and keep their AADHAAR updated. He also advised the residents to keep their mobile numbers updated in AADHAAR to avail of online services.