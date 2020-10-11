Aiming to give such property cards to every household in the next three – four years

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched physical distribution of property cards under SVAMITVA scheme through video conferencing and interacted with the beneficiaries of the scheme.

Prime Minister said now the beneficiaries will have a right, a legal document of owning their houses. The scheme is going to bring historical changes to the villages in the country, he added.

One lakh beneficiaries from Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh have been handed over the legal papers of their houses today and promised to give such property cards to every household in the next three – four years in every village of the country.

PM Modi expressed happiness of distributing property cards on the birth anniversary of two great leaders, Jai Prakash Narayan and Nana ji Deshmukh. He added the birth anniversary of these two great men did not just fall on the same date, rather their struggle and ideals were also similar. He recalled that both Nananji and JP fought their entire lives for empowerment of Rural India and the poor.

Recalling Nanaji’s words “when the people of the village remain trapped in disputes, neither they will be able to develop themselves nor the society” Modi said he also believed the ownership will become a great medium to end many disputes in our villages.

Prime Minister hoped that ‘SVAMITVA Scheme’ will help in strengthening the Panchayati Raj system. Modi said SVAMITVA Scheme will make village management easier for our gram panchayats, in a systematic way like municipalities and municipal corporations.