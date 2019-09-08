Palampur: CSK HP Agriculture University has bagged research projects worth Rs. 25.36 crore recently from Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). Prof Ashok Kumar Sarial, Vice-Chancellor, revealed that a project entitled “Centre for Advanced Agricultural Science and Technology (CAAST) on Protected Agriculture and Natural Farming” under National Agriculture Higher Education Plan was sanctioned by the ICAR.

Prof Sarial told the faculty and Post Graduate students engaged in protected agriculture and natural farming research will get exposure and training upto three months on modern concepts of the subject in international and national reputed institutions. Similarly, there is provision in the project for capacity building of students and farm officers in related fields.

Prof Sarial informed that this project will provide an opportunity to address issues like diseases and insect-pests, excessive use of fertilizers, weedicides, pesticides etc., and will enable the farmers to produce chemical free vegetables and help in improving the quality of the environment.

The Vice-Chancellor told that in addition to this prestigious project, six other research projects worth Rs. 2.70 crore have been sanctioned recently. These include a project entitled ‘Mapping of geographical distribution and identification of new invasive spp. of insects-pest and diseases, simulated futuristic crop water footprints scenarios for major crops, in H.P.’ worth Rs 51.58 lakh, project entitled ‘Molecular mapping of anthracnose resistance gene in common bean race KRC-8 and identification of adult plant resistance components’ worth Rs. 41.00 lakh, project entitled ‘Estimation of cost of cultivation of major crops in H.P.’ worth Rs. 45.28 lakh, project entitled ‘Economic survey of polyhouses in H.P.’ worth Rs. 37.75 lakh, project entitled “Eco-friendly Management Strategies for Powdery Mildew of Wheat in H.P.” worth Rs. 20 lakh and project entitled ‘Evaluation of Glyphosate salt formulations for their weed control efficacy in tea’ amounting to Rs 5.10 lakh.

Already, 145 research projects amounting to Rs. 64 crore are in operation in the University.