Shimla: The SJVNL has posted a 42 per cent increase in Profit After Tax (PAT) to Rs 1058.86 crore from Rs 745.61 crore in the first half of the current fiscal year.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & MD, SJVN informed that in the first half of current fiscal year, the Revenue from Operations has surged by about 22 per cent to Rs 1886.99 crore from Rs 1547.44 crore during the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Likewise, Total Revenue has also increased to Rs 1991.76 crore during FY 22-23 as compared to Rs 1629.37 crore recorded in the previous fiscal translating into a 22 per cent rise, Sharma further added.

Nand Lal Sharma further informed that SJVN has upped its Earning Per Share (EPS) by registering an increase of 42 per cent to Rs 2.70 in the first half of the fiscal as compared to Rs 1.90 of the previous fiscal. Besides this, Company’s Net Worth increased to Rs 13,970.52 crore from Rs 13,349.21 crore as on 30.09.2021.

Currently, SJVN has a portfolio of around 42,000 MW with 70 projects in various stages of development in India and abroad and is set to achieve the CAPEX target of Rs 8,000 during the financial year 2022-23. These recent developments will help in achieving SJVN’s Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 MW capacity by 2040.