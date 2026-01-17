Himachal Pradesh has been recognised among the top-performing states in the country for developing a strong startup ecosystem under the 5th edition of the States’ Startup Ranking conducted by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India.

A total of 34 States and Union Territories participated in the States’ Startup Ranking 5.0. The results were announced at a special awards ceremony organised by DPIIT to encourage states to strengthen institutional support, infrastructure, funding access, and innovation for startups.

DPIIT appreciated the initiatives of the Department of Industries to support startups across the state. These include the setting up of five incubators that provide mentorship and startup support. Each incubator has been supported with ₹30 lakh as non-recurring funding and ₹10 lakh as recurring assistance to improve operational capacity. The state has also undertaken five state-led initiatives, including pitching sessions to connect startups with investors and strengthen access to finance.

Under the Industrial Investment Policy 2019, the state provides patent expense reimbursement of up to ₹10 lakh or 75 per cent of the total cost. Himachal Pradesh has also promoted circular economy startups through research and innovation for sustainability under the State Technology and Innovation Policy (STIP) 2021.

Apart from being ranked among top performers, DPIIT also recognised Himachal Pradesh as an Institutional Support Pioneer, Infrastructure Support Pathfinder, and Market Access and Reach Champion.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the state government remains focused on strengthening the startup ecosystem and creating employment opportunities for young entrepreneurs. He said startups play an important role in driving innovation and economic growth in the state.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the recognition reflects sustained efforts made by the Department of Industries to support startups through policy backing, infrastructure, and handholding mechanisms.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R. D. Nazeem said the government is working to connect startups with angel investors and e-commerce platforms. He added that the focus is on providing plug-and-play facilities, investor linkages, and seed funding support.

Additional Director (Industries) Tilak Raj Sharma said Himachal Pradesh’s startup journey under DPIIT rankings began with the Aspiring Leaders category in 2018. The state moved to Emerging Startup Ecosystem in 2019, returned to Aspiring Leaders in 2021, became a Best Performer in 2022, and has now been recognised among the Top Performers in 2024. He added that the state is now placing greater emphasis on promoting rural-based and women-driven startups.