Baddi: Drugs Control Administration (DCA) seized counterfeit medicines from a car bearing an Uttar Pradesh registration number near a toll barrier at Baddi.

As per information, DCA has seized loose strips of Zerodol TH 4 manufactured under the name of Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Sikkim; Rosuvastatin tablets (USV Pvt Ltd, Baddi) and Montair-10 (Cipla, Sikkim).

The drugs were seized following a tip-off, a drug control officer revealed and also detained three car occupants.

The seized drugs were traced to a warehouse in Baddi and DCA officials also seized a huge cache of drugs from there as well.

The warehouse was taken on rent about six months ago and the rent was being paid in cash, as per the preliminary probe by officials.

counterfeit medicines were smuggled into Uttar Pradesh and were sold at several places, including a pharmacy in Agra owned by one of the detained persons, investigation further revealed.