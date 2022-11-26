Shimla: Following the poor result in B.Sc and B.Com (first year), the Himachal Pradesh University has constituted a five-member committee to look into the matter.

In the recently declared results of B.Sc and B.Com (first year) classes, 70 per cent of students have failed the exams. Around 16,500 students sat for these exams.

Following the result, students have up their ante in various colleges across the state. Agitating students were alleging a faulty online evaluation process for the poor result and demanding re-checking or promotion to the next class.

However, HP University’s Controller of Examination has nullified any doubts over the evaluation process and assured to address the genuine concerns of the students, a leading English daily has reported.

The University’s five-member committee will submit its finding in the next couple of days and the university will act as per its recommendations. Besides committee recommendations, the university has decided to randomly pick up 10 answer sheets and see whether those have been evaluated properly, it further reported.

Meanwhile, students’ unions have threatened to intensify the protest if University hasn’t taken corrective measures.